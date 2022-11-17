Viral Video: Locals strip, beat Sadhu baba with slippers for stealing woman's jewellery in Muzaffarpur

According to reports, Sadhu Baba was beaten up in Muzaffarpur for allegedly stealing jewellery. After being chased and beaten, Sadhu Baba suffered serious injuries. His legs were bound, and he was kicked and beaten with slippers by the crowd. He was beaten by the local until he passed out. The incident happened in the Shahbazpur neighbourhood of the Ahiyapur police station. Locals claim that two sadhus visited the area and entered a home.

Two Baba had arrived in the area, according to the locals. Both apparently entered the home, took the woman's jewellery, and fled. After learning about them, the woman began shouting. After hearing the woman, crowds gathered. One of the men pretending to be Baba tried to flee the scene but was unsuccessful and was apprehended on the street. One did, however, manage to escape.

Baba was captured and brought to the neighbourhood by people, who beat him with slippers. He was then violently thrashed after this. People removed Baba's clothing after he gave back the jewellery he had stolen from the woman. He was brutally thrashed before being eventually set free. The local claimed that Baba admitted to being an Uttar Pradesh native. However, no one has made a complaint about the situation at the police station.

