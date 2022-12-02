Viral video: Locals from Philippines carry elderly man's house on their shoulders to move him closer to his family

Screengrab

New Delhi: If you've had a bad day and are looking for some heartwarming content on social media, let this video will leave you happy. The video has now won people’s hearts. There is a chance that it will have the same effect on you too. The viral video shows two dozen people from Phillippines carrying an elderly man's entire house so that he could be closer to his family. The clip has now won netizens' hearts, and there's a chance it will do the same for you.

Shared on Instagram by Good News Movement, the viral clip opens with 24 people carrying a 7-foot-high home on stilts along a dirt road in the Philippines' Zamboanga del Norte. Why did they do it, you may wonder. Well, the generous community assisted an elderly man who wished to be closer to his son and grandchildren.

"2 dozen people carried the 7ft-high home on stilts along a dirt road in Zamboanga del Norte in the Philippines so a grandpa could be closer to his son & grandkids. The laborious kind gesture took 2 hours but locals cheered for them along the way & they took breaks along the way," Good News Movement wrote while sharing the video.

The video has been posted a thre days ago. Since being shared, the video has accumulated more than 209,000 likes and counting. Netizens were simply bowled over by the kind behavior of locals and showered their love in the comment section.

“That is called BAYANIHAN. Helping others without seeking anything in return. A truest Filipino trait passed down from generations to generations. Mabuhay ang Pilipino” wrote an Instagram user. “meanwhile, my neighbors call the cops if i park in front of their house on a city owned street,” posted another. “We call it in the Philippines “bayanihan” which comes from the root word - bayani or hero in English. So it literally means, heroic deed. This was very common when most of our ancestors lived in huts. I am a proud Filipina. ,” expressed a third.