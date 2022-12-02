Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Viral video: Locals from Philippines carry elderly man's house on their shoulders to move him closer to his family

The viral video shows two dozen people from Phillippines carrying an elderly man's entire house so that he could be closer to his family.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 02, 2022, 09:59 AM IST

Viral video: Locals from Philippines carry elderly man's house on their shoulders to move him closer to his family
Screengrab

New Delhi: If you've had a bad day and are looking for some heartwarming content on social media, let this video will leave you happy. The video has now won people’s hearts. There is a chance that it will have the same effect on you too. The viral video shows two dozen people from Phillippines carrying an elderly man's entire house so that he could be closer to his family. The clip has now won netizens' hearts, and there's a chance it will do the same for you.

Shared on Instagram by Good News Movement, the viral clip opens with 24 people carrying a 7-foot-high home on stilts along a dirt road in the Philippines' Zamboanga del Norte. Why did they do it, you may wonder. Well, the generous community assisted an elderly man who wished to be closer to his son and grandchildren.

"2 dozen people carried the 7ft-high home on stilts along a dirt road in Zamboanga del Norte in the Philippines so a grandpa could be closer to his son & grandkids. The laborious kind gesture took 2 hours but locals cheered for them along the way & they took breaks along the way," Good News Movement wrote while sharing the video.

The video has been posted a thre days ago. Since being shared, the video has accumulated more than 209,000 likes and counting. Netizens were simply bowled over by the kind behavior of locals and showered their love in the comment section.

“That is called BAYANIHAN. Helping others without seeking anything in return. A truest Filipino trait passed down from generations to generations. Mabuhay ang Pilipino” wrote an Instagram user. “meanwhile, my neighbors call the cops if i park in front of their house on a city owned street,” posted another. “We call it in the Philippines “bayanihan” which comes from the root word - bayani or hero in English. So it literally means, heroic deed. This was very common when most of our ancestors lived in huts. I am a proud Filipina. ,” expressed a third.

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Ajay Devgn-Tabu look adorable at Drishyam 2 trailer launch, Katrina Kaif gives fashion goals
Celebrity-approved saree trends: 5 quirky ways to wear a saree inspired by THESE Bollywood divas
From Greek salad to basic sprouts: Include these delicious and healthy salads in your diet
Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: A look at Big B's exotic car collection on his 80th birthday
Child spending too much time on the phone? Know 5 tips to reduce your kids' screen time
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 531 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for December 2
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.