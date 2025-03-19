In the video, a little boy, holding a microphone, announces that they will be learning how to make tea.

A heartwarming video of LKG students preparing tea in their school has gone viral on social media, leaving netizens delighted. The clip, originally shared on Instagram by a user named Anil Chowdhary, showcases young students enthusiastically making tea for themselves and their principal.

In the video, a little boy, holding a microphone, announces that they will be learning how to make tea. He then turns to his classmate and asks, "Chotu, aapko chai banani aati hai?" (Chotu, do you know how to make tea?), to which the other boy innocently responds, "No." The students then follow step-by-step instructions, eventually preparing tea together. The clip ends with the children joyfully sipping the tea, creating a moment that has melted hearts online.

Watch

Since being uploaded, the video has gained immense traction, garnering over one million views, two lakh likes, and thousands of comments. Social media users have called it "wholesome" and "adorable," appreciating how such activities make learning fun. Even well-known personalities took notice, with influencer Arun Singh commenting, "How the entire curriculum would look if I open a school."

Many users praised the school for engaging students in practical learning, while others wished they had experienced such interactive lessons during their childhood. One comment humorously referred to the school as "Riyansh Nursery School of Hotel Management," highlighting the fun element in the learning process.

