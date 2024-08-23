Twitter
Viral video: Live shrimp fights back, spears diner's arm in boiling hot pot at Chinese restaurant, watch

A hotpot dining experience in China turned dramatic when a live mantis shrimp fought back, causing a diner to cry out in pain.

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Aug 23, 2024, 02:51 PM IST

Viral video: Live shrimp fights back, spears diner's arm in boiling hot pot at Chinese restaurant, watch
In an astonishing twist at a hotpot restaurant in China, a diner's meal took a dramatic turn when a live shrimp mounted a fierce defense, leaving her in tears. The unexpected encounter, now a viral sensation on Instagram and TikTok, showcases a live crustacean's valiant attempt to escape the boiling broth.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Marco Watts (@marcowatts_)

The video, capturing millions of views across social media, begins with what seemed like a routine dining experience. The woman, eager to add the live shrimp to her hotpot, was shocked when the shrimp sprang to life and fought back. As she attempted to dunk the shrimp into the pot, it wriggled free, leaping from her hand in a desperate bid for survival.

Despite her efforts to recapture the shrimp with chopsticks, the situation escalated quickly. The shrimp retaliated, clamping onto her hand with its sharp forearm, causing her to cry out in pain. The struggle continued until a restaurant employee intervened, prying the aggressive shrimp off her hand. By then, the woman was visibly shaken and in tears.

The dramatic scene drew a wave of reactions online, with many users amused by the shrimp's determined resistance. "Good for that shrimp! He wasn’t going out without a fight," one commenter quipped, while another noted, "What a surprise that the poor terrified creature didn't want to be cooked alive!"

Experts identified the crustacean as a mantis shrimp, known for its formidable hunting skills. These predatory shrimp are notorious for their powerful claws, which can deliver a punch strong enough to break glass or even amputate human fingers. There are two main types: spearers, which impale soft-bodied prey, and smashers, which crack open shells. In this instance, the shrimp's sharp appendages certainly lived up to their fearsome reputation.

Despite their lethal nature, mantis shrimp are a prized delicacy in Asia, valued for their sweet, lobster-like meat.

