Viral video: Little Russian girls win hearts with adorable dance to Bollywood’s 'Chanda Chamke' song, netizens say 'obsessed with them'

An adorable video of a group of little Russian girls dancing to Chanda Chamke has been doing rounds on the internet. Social media users are obsessed with their effortless moves and charming expressions.

The video, shared by Adinka Mandarinka on Instagram, features a group of girls dressed in gorgeous red lehengas. The group of little girls danced together perfectly, matching each step to the Bollywood beat. The clip has garnered over 23 million views and several comments so far.

The video starts with one girl walking onto the stage, then others join. They all danced in sync to the iconic Bollywood song.

The video quickly went viral, with the comment section showering love and praise.

Social media reaction

One user wrote, '' Had to rotate my phone left to right- right to left 100 times to see these beautiful dolls.''

Another user said, ''Hats off to you, baby's wonderful performance and the costume is too pretty.''

A third user commented, ''Oh my goodness... really obsessed with the dance.''

Another user wrote, ''My god, so much energy these lil girls have.''

