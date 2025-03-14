The presence of a venomous snake so close to a child has triggered intense discussions online.

A chilling video has gone viral on social media, showing a young child fearlessly interacting with a venomous snake. The clip left viewers in shock as the child casually engaged with the reptile, unaware of the life-threatening danger.

The video, shared on Instagram by @vivek_choudhary_snake_saver, has already garnered lakhs of views. In the footage, the child is seen sitting on a chair with the snake resting beside him. Initially mistaking it for a toy, he reaches out to play with it. However, as the snake starts to move, he realises his mistake but does not panic. Instead, he attempts to lower the snake from the chair, remaining surprisingly calm despite the evident risk.

Watch

The presence of a venomous snake so close to a child has triggered intense discussions online. Fortunately, a nearby person intervened in time, safely capturing the reptile before any harm occurred. However, many social media users criticised the situation, urging for better safety measures.

Netizens reaction

One commenter warned, "Don't take it this far, a child's safety is more important than a like."

Another concerned user wrote, "Making such videos can cost a life. A child is precious and cannot be replaced."

Some users debated whether the snake was actually venomous, suggesting that its fangs may have been removed. Others admired the child's composure, with one writing, "The child's confidence is amazing, but the risk was too great."

