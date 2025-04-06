A heartwarming video of two young girls dancing to the popular song 'Ami Je Tomar 3.0' by Madhuri Dixit and Vidya Balan has captured the hearts of netizens.

A heartwarming video of two young girls dancing to the hit song of Madhuri Dixit and Vidya Balan's "Ami Je Tomar 3.0" from the movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has taken the internet by storm, garnering over 2 million views on Instagram. The video, recorded at a family function, showcases the girls, possibly sisters, confidently executing the song's intricate dance steps in matching outfits.

In the now-viral video, the elder girl can be seen leading the way, while the younger one can be seen following her with infectious energy, perfectly capturing the essence of the song. What makes the video even more special is the reaction of their family members, who can be heard cheering, clapping, and whistling in the background, proudly showcasing their excitement and admiration for the girls' performance.

The video was shared by a social media page named "edit_world2809." The video quickly went viral, with viewers praising the girls' confidence, energy, and perfect execution of the dance steps.

Social media reaction

Taking to the comment section a user wrote, "This is called perfection," while another praised the family for cheering them, "such a supportive family."

"Reactions of family members are amazing," said a third user.

A fourth user pointed out that the younger one is following elder one as he wrote, "I can clearly see the "jo didi kregi vhi me krungi"vibe in the younger one."

One user also wrote, "My heart is melting here."

Ami Je Tomar 3.0

The song "Ami Je Tomar 3.0" is a standout track from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, featuring a striking face-off between Madhuri Dixit and Vidya Balan. The song's unique blend of Kathak and Bharatanatyam styles has made it a fan favorite, and the girls' rendition has added a fresh twist, captivating the online community.

Meanwhile, the viral video has not only delighted the social media users but also showcased the girls' talent and passion for dance. Their performance is an inspiration to young dancers and a reminder of the joy and beauty of dance.