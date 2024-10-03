Twitter
Viral video: Little girls’ impressive dance on Taal song wins heart online, watch

Two young girls’ dance to Ramta Jogi from Taal has gone viral with 30 million views.

Shweta Singh

Updated : Oct 03, 2024, 04:10 PM IST

Viral video: Little girls’ impressive dance on Taal song wins heart online, watch
Small children often leave us in awe with their incredible talent, and a recent viral video featuring two young girls dancing to Ramta Jogi from the iconic film Taal is no exception. The video, shared on Instagram by the barkat.arora account, has become a social media sensation, gathering an impressive 30 million views in just five days.

In the clip, the girls are seen performing to the high-energy track originally sung by Sukhwinder Singh and Alka Yagnik. Their outfits add to the performance's charm, with one girl donning a black shimmery top and skirt, and the other wearing a stylish white crop top with trousers. While the two dancers exhibit impressive coordination, their performance feels more like a friendly face-off, highlighting their distinct styles.

Watch

 

 

Viewers have been quick to comment on the differences in the dancers' approaches. One user pointed out that the dancer in black had smoother movements and captivating expressions, while the dancer in white impressed with her sharp technique and precision. The debate on who gave the better performance is ongoing, with comments ranging from praise to playful remarks. One person joked, “At that age, we were just figuring out how to sneak into our mum’s makeup, and these girls are already pros with their dance moves!”

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
