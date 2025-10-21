Viral video: Little Girls groove to ‘pehla pehla pyaar’ inside Delhi metro, internet can’t stop smiling

Wife discovers her husband had HIV for decade after being told pills were for liver problem
VIRAL
In the video, the girls, dressed in colourful Haryanvi-Rajasthani attire, are seen performing with enthusiasm and expressive gestures in front of passengers.
A video of three young girls dancing to the evergreen Hum Aapke Hain Koun track "Pehla Pehla Pyar Hai" inside a Delhi Metro coach has gone viral on social media.
Dressed in colourful Haryanvi-Rajasthani attire, the girls can be seen performing with enthusiasm and expressive gestures in front of passengers.
Shared by a user named Jyoti JSK on Instagram, the clip has garnered over 5.5 million views.
The video received a rousing response from Instagram users, who praised the girls' energy and expressions. Many also left heart emojis and comments praising their confidence and effort.
October 21, 2025
One user wrote, 'Very beautiful dance.' Another user said, 'god bless you, dolls.' A third user commented, 'Please don't encourage, utter public nuisance. When will we Indians learn civic sense?
However, it's important to note that such performances are prohibited inside the Delhi Metro. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has banned the shooting of reels, dance videos, and other social media content inside trains and stations. These rules are in place to ensure passenger safety and prevent any inconvenience to daily commuters.
