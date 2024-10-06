Twitter
Parliamentary panel summons SEBI Chief Buch, top Finance Ministry officials amid Adani-Hindenburg row

Viral video: Little girls’ adorable dance on Gulabi Sadi song wins heart online, watch

Navratri 2024 Day 4: Who is Maa Kushmanda? Know puja vidhi, mantra and significance

IAF set to attempt THIS record with grand air show at Chennai’s Marina Beach today

Meet Indian man, who won Rs 50000000 on TV show, lost all money, got addicted to alcohol, then started selling..

Viral

Viral video: Little girls' adorable dance on Gulabi Sadi song wins heart online, watch

A viral video of a young girl from Germany, dancing gracefully to 'Gulabi Sadi,' has captured the hearts of many, showcasing her incredible talent.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Oct 06, 2024, 06:22 AM IST

Viral video: Little girls' adorable dance on Gulabi Sadi song wins heart online, watch
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Dance videos and catchy tunes are taking the internet by storm, with people of all ages joining in the fun. From young kids to the elderly, everyone seems to be making reels to trending songs. Even celebrities have jumped on the bandwagon, creating their own videos set to popular tracks like 'Gulabi Sadi,' 'Tauba Tauba,' and 'Suseki.'

One of the most captivating trends is children showing off their talents online. A viral video of a young girl from Germany, dancing gracefully to 'Gulabi Sadi,' has captured the hearts of many, showcasing her incredible talent.

Shared by the Instagram account @kathashinde, the video has already surpassed a million views and gathered nearly three hundred thousand likes.

 

 

Viewers were quick to praise her, with comments like "Come back of Sridevi," "Wow expression," and "Cuteness overloaded." Others described her as "so beautiful, so elegant," and simply "looking like wow." The overwhelming response is a testament to the girl's charm and how social media connects people through creativity and talent.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
