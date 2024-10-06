Viral video: Little girls’ adorable dance on Gulabi Sadi song wins heart online, watch

A viral video of a young girl from Germany, dancing gracefully to ‘Gulabi Sadi,’ has captured the hearts of many, showcasing her incredible talent.

Dance videos and catchy tunes are taking the internet by storm, with people of all ages joining in the fun. From young kids to the elderly, everyone seems to be making reels to trending songs. Even celebrities have jumped on the bandwagon, creating their own videos set to popular tracks like ‘Gulabi Sadi,’ ‘Tauba Tauba,’ and ‘Suseki.’

Shared by the Instagram account @kathashinde, the video has already surpassed a million views and gathered nearly three hundred thousand likes.

Viewers were quick to praise her, with comments like “Come back of Sridevi,” “Wow expression,” and “Cuteness overloaded.” Others described her as “so beautiful, so elegant,” and simply “looking like wow.” The overwhelming response is a testament to the girl’s charm and how social media connects people through creativity and talent.