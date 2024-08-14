Viral video: Little girl wins hearts with adorable dance to 'Radha Kaise Na Jale', watch

A viral Instagram video featuring a young girl energetically dancing to AR Rahman's song 'Radha Kaise Na Jale' from Lagaan has captivated viewers.

When it comes to heartwarming and adorable videos, the internet never disappoints. A recent viral sensation on Instagram features a young girl dancing with infectious energy to AR Rahman’s iconic song 'Radha Kaise Na Jale' from the film Lagaan. This delightful video has quickly captured the hearts of viewers, amassing an impressive 551,000 likes and counting.

Shared by Instagram user @adorable_aanyaa, the video showcases the little dancer in a vibrant traditional outfit, moving rhythmically to the catchy beats of the beloved track 'Pardesiya'. Her enthusiastic and unique choreography, paired with her captivating dance moves, elevates the cuteness factor to new heights.

The young dancer's performance has earned her a well-deserved spot in the spotlight. The video’s popularity is evident in the overwhelming response from netizens who have flooded the comments section with praise and admiration.

"Wow, this is so good!" exclaimed one user.

"God bless you, little one," another user commented, adding to the wave of positive feedback.

"Absolutely adorable," wrote a third, echoing the sentiments of many.

"You are such a fantastic dancer, sweetheart!" a fourth user praised.

It’s clear that this charming video has struck a chord with viewers, making it a delightful reminder of the joy and innocence that toddlers bring into our lives.