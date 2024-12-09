The girl's graceful moves, perfectly in sync with the upbeat rhythm, and her radiant expressions have captivated hearts online.

If your day has started on a slow note and you're looking for a dose of joy, this video is a must-watch. It features a little girl dazzling viewers with her dance performance to the song "Radha" from Student of the Year, starring Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra. Wearing a mirror-black crop top paired with a vibrant red skirt, she performs outdoors, adding a lively charm to the visual. Before we delve into the details, take a moment to enjoy the clip for yourself.

The girl's graceful moves, perfectly in sync with the upbeat rhythm, and her radiant expressions have captivated hearts online. She captioned the video: "Radha on the dance floor, Radha likes to party"

She also added a heartfelt note:

"There is not a single second when fun leaves this beautiful person @danceastic_om Sir. Always happy to be around you, my forever saviour, Kanha."

Watch

The video, shared on Instagram on December 4, has already surpassed 170k views. Fans have flooded the comments with praise. One user wrote, "Cutest Radha ever," while another said, "Cuteness and elegance in every step." Other comments included, "Fantastic performance, Doll," "Expressions on peak," and "Cutest Gulab."