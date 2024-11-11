Dressed in a vibrant lehenga choli, the girl effortlessly grooves to the beats of the song, showcasing her lively energy and confidence.

A young girl has taken the internet by storm with her charming dance performance to the popular song 'Aayi Nai' from the film Stree 2. The video, shared on Instagram, features the little dancer who has been affectionately dubbed as ‘mini Tamannaah’ for her impeccable moves and expressions that mirror those of actress Tamannaah Bhatia.

Dressed in a vibrant lehenga choli, the girl effortlessly grooves to the beats of the song, showcasing her lively energy and confidence. Her adorable expressions and perfectly timed dance steps left viewers impressed, with many noting how she ‘set the dance floor on fire’. The performance was further elevated by a supportive group of onlookers cheering her on, adding to the joyous atmosphere captured in the video.

The song 'Aayi Nai', from Stree 2, has been a hit since its release earlier this year. The film, which came out in August, features an ensemble cast including Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, and Tamannaah Bhatia, among others.

The video was shared on Instagram by the handle 'Barkat Arora', with the caption, “Mesmerised with all the love shown on my version of #aayinai.”

The comment section was filled with praise for her performance. One user wrote, “Keep on rocking like this, little one!” while another remarked, “Her expressions and dance are just too good. This girl never disappoints.” However, a few comments also reflected concerns about young children performing mature dance moves, suggesting the need for a balanced approach to nurturing talent.