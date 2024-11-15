A video of a little girl acing an impressive choreography to Janhvi Kapoor’s Chuttamalle song was shared on social media, which went viral and left people wanting more.

Dance has a magical way of captivating hearts, and this little girl’s performance is proof. A video of her dancing beautifully to Janhvi Kapoor’s song Chuttamalle recently went viral, leaving viewers in awe. Her graceful moves and expressive face made the performance even more enchanting. Dressed in a white top and a long skirt, she truly looked like a mini diva. The song Chuttamalle is from the 2024 film 'DEVARA', starring N. T. Rama Rao Jr., Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor

The video was shared on Instagram by the handle ‘Barkat Arora’ with the caption, “The famous Jodi is back barkat.arora & anvishetty mam.” The video quickly went viral, amassing over 1 million views in a short span.

People couldn’t stop admiring her energy and precision, despite her young age.

The comment section was filled with praise. One user wrote, “Such a maturity on beats and steps.” Another said, “She’s a little miracle, mesmerising.” Someone else commented, “Stunning performance again.” “What a fantastic performance,” added another. Another user remarked, “When she smiles, she looks like Katrina.”