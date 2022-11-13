'Impossible': Little girl comes down from upper berth in moving train, viral video stuns netizens

Screengrab

New Delhi: There is no shortage of talent in India, as evidenced by several viral videos circulating on social media. Now, a video of a small girl performing a jaw-dropping act in a moving train has caught the attention of social media users and we are sure it will amaze you as well once you see it. After watching the clip, many said they were left dizzy and gasping for breath. It was shared on Twitter by a page called @Gulzar_sahab and has been viewed over 9k times. Read that again.





In the short clip, the little girl can be seen sitting on the upper berth of train. As the clip goes on, the little one attempts and successfully descends from the upper berth leaving social media users in complete shock. "Impossible" reads the clip caption.

After being posted online, the video garnered close to 9,000 views. Netizens couldn’t get enough of the talent of toddlers and flooded the comments box with their reactions. Many praised the girl for her extraordinary abilities, while others urged her parents to pay close attention when she attempts such stunts. “wow beta, aap bahot aage jaoge!,” reads a comment . “This really inspired me, god bless you beta” shares another. “This is what i call as talent.. thanks for sharing.. it made my day” commented a third.