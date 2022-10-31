Search icon
'Can't stop watching this...': Video of little girl playing in puddle goes viral

A video of a little girl playing in a puddle goes viral on Twitter.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 31, 2022, 07:49 PM IST

Photo: Twitter /@buitengebieden

The cutest video has started taking rounds on social media platforms. A little girl in a cute pink jacket is jumping in a puddle and was able to bring flashbacks of our own carefree childhoods. In the video, the girl is seen enjoying her playtime in a puddle. While playing she falls down and immediately gets up with the most adorable smile. 

The little girl is seen wearing a pink knee-length jacket atop a black dress paired with black boots. This video was shared by a Twitter user Buitengebieden and it has so far gathered 15,000 likes. The Twitterati captioned the video with, "Kids and puddles.."

 

 

The post is flooded with sweet comments. While once the user said, "Halp. I can't stop watching this." Another user said, "Jump jump jump... Sit! Soaking wet. Mom annoyed. Mission accomplished." A third user said, "Human kids and baby animals are wonderful. Their resemblance is incredible."

"I still jump on puddles and I retired last year!" said a fourth."I was not allowed to do this when I was little. When I'll have my kids I'll allow them to do this." commented another internet user.

