Viral video: Little girl steals hearts with her energetic dance to 'Koi Ladki Hai' in rain

Former Dance India Dance contestant Aadhyashree Upadhyay's heartwarming dance to the Bollywood classic "Koi Ladki Hai" in the rain has captured the hearts of netizens.

If your day has started off slowly and you're looking for something to cheer you up, this video is not to be missed. It features former Dance India Dance contestant Aadhyashree Upadhyay grooving to the 1997 Bollywood hit "Koi Ladki Hai" from the movie 'Dil To Pagal Hai'. What makes this performance even more delightful is that the little star is dancing amid the rain. Yes, you heard that right! But before we dive into the details, take a moment to watch the clip for yourself:

Aadhyashree’s graceful gestures are perfectly timed to the song’s catchy beats, and her sweet smile throughout the performance has won over the hearts of online viewers. She simply captioned the clip "Koi Lodki he" on her official Instagram account, letting her dance do the talking.

The video, posted on Instagram on July 22, has since garnered an impressive 22,685 likes. Netizens are absolutely smitten with Aadhyashree’s performance, and the comments section is overflowing with admiration for the young dancer.

One Instagram user expressed their adoration, saying, "My favorite baby girl, I’m always a fan." Another person commented, "Bahut acha dance kiya beta.. app bahut aage jaaogi, hame pura vishvas" (You danced very well, dear.. you will go far, we have full faith). A third admirer added, "OMG Aadhyashree.. I really love your expressions, and your dance is just so, so, so good."