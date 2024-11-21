The little dancer wore a red kurta paired with mom jeans and looked charming as she danced with pure happiness.

Dance has a magical way of winning hearts, and a recent viral video of a young girl dancing to the popular song Chumma from the film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala, featuring Rajkummar Rao and Tripti Dimri, is the latest example. Her lively performance left viewers in awe, showcasing her impressive moves and joyful expressions. The little dancer wore a red kurta paired with mom jeans and looked charming as she danced with pure happiness.

The video was shared on Instagram by the handle ‘Barkat Arora’ with the caption, “O meri cutee… Thank you for #7million views on this cute choreography by @gaurav.thukral Sir .” Since posting, the video has gained over 7 million views, capturing widespread attention online.

The comments section was flooded with admiration for the talented performer. One user wrote, “Mind-blowing performance!” Another commented, “Oo meri cutie,” while someone else said, “Cutie song suits you.” Other praises included “So energetic,” “Super Hitttt performance,” and “Speechless.”

With her energetic dance and infectious smile, the young dancer has become a must-watch.