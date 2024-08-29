Twitter
Rajinikanth's 18-year-old grandson Yatra makes his film debut in dad Dhanush's movie, not as actor but...

WHO alert: India witnesses largest outbreak of Chandipura virus in 20 years; how dangerous is it?

Not Twinkle Khanna, but this actress was first choice opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Baadshah; she rejected because...

Meet girl, bus driver's daughter who cracked NEET-UG in second attempt, she scored...

UP: Fourth man-eater wolf, who killed 9 in Bahraich, held; search operation on

Viral

Viral video: Little girl steals hearts with her adorable dance to 'Birthday', watch

A viral Instagram video features a young girl in a cute green dress dancing to Kaka WRLD and Megha Kishore's birthday song.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Aug 29, 2024, 11:51 AM IST

Viral video: Little girl steals hearts with her adorable dance to 'Birthday', watch
TRENDING NOW

    A heartwarming clip of a young girl in an adorable green outfit dancing to Kaka WRLD and Megha Kishore's birthday song has taken the internet by storm. The video, shared by Instagram user @aapkidishu, shows the little girl's joyful moves and infectious smile as she celebrates her special day. Since being posted, the video has garnered an impressive 262,000 likes, showcasing the widespread appeal of this charming moment.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Dishu Yadav (@aapkidishu_)

    In the clip, the young dancer's enthusiasm and cute attire shine, making it clear why this video has resonated with so many viewers. The birthday song by Kaka WRLD and Megha Kishore adds a festive backdrop to her performance, creating a delightful combination that has captured the hearts of many.

     The vibrant green dress and the girl's energetic dance moves have made this clip a favorite among Instagram users, proving that sometimes, the simplest things can bring the most joy.

    Reactions from netizens:

    One user wrote, "This little girl’s dance moves are absolutely adorable! Her green dress just adds to the cuteness."

    Another said, "I can’t stop watching this video. Her joy is so contagious, it made my day!"

    Third wrote, "Such a lovely birthday moment! The way she dances to the song is just heartwarming."

    A fourth user commented, "The green dress is perfect for her. This video definitely deserves all those likes!"

    One more wrote, "I love how happy she looks. It’s great to see such genuine joy and fun."

    Another added, "Her dance is the highlight of my feed today. Thanks for sharing this gem!"

