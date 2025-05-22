A video showing a little girl slapping her mum while making an Insta reel has left netizens disgusted.

Shared on Instagram by Sanaya Ranjan, the mother-daughter duo created a reel with a comedic effect. However, it did not appear to sit well with netizens who reacted to it with huge backlash.

In the video, the mother and daughter are seen engaging in a funny conversation using voiceover. However, the exchange takes a surprising turn as the little girl seemingly slaps her mother.

Here’s how netizens reacted

Several Internet users expressed concern over what message the video conveys to the audiences.

“Didn’t find this reel funny”, a user wrote.

“This is getting mannerless day by day. What are you teaching your child for the sake of content? Disgusting”, wrote another user.

A third joined, “Not good. Keep your kids away from mobiles and social media. Teaching them to slap their mother or elders, even for acting, isn’t okay.”