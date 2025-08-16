'Add DNA as a Preferred Source'
Viral Video: Little girl sings 'Tum Ho Toh' from Saiyaara movie, netizens say, 'I deleted Spotify after...', WATCH

As Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda-starrer 'Saiyaara' continues to shatter box office records, its songs are echoing through everyone's playlists. From title song 'Saiyaara', Arijit Singh's 'Dhun' to Vishal Mishar's 'Awargi', needless to say, the playlist is a hit.

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Aug 16, 2025, 06:36 PM IST

Viral Video: Little girl sings 'Tum Ho Toh' from Saiyaara movie, netizens say, 'I deleted Spotify after...', WATCH
A grab from the viral video (Image credit: Instagram)

As Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda-starrer 'Saiyaara' continues to shatter box office records, its songs are echoing through everyone's playlists. From title song 'Saiyaara', Arijit Singh's 'Dhun' to Vishal Mishar's 'Tum ho toh', needless to say, the playlist is a hit. 

Meanwhile, a little girl singing 'Tum ho toh' is ruling everyone's Instagram feed right now. And why wouldn't it? The cuteness, the melody and the expressions of the little kiddo are on-point. On top of that, the rhythm with which she sang the song is something we all fell for. 

"I deleted Spotify after listening to cutie's song", the video was titled. The now-viral video has garnered more than one million views and 147k likes so far, with netizens heaping praise on the little girl's singing skills. 

Watch 

 

 

Here's how netizens reacted 

"Iss cutie ke liye toh glacier bachana padega", an user wrote. Another user commented, "Amazing voice yaar". A third joined, "Sorry beta, ek hi like de sakta hoon". A fourth user wrote, "Sukoon". 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
