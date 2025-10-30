FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Viral video: Little girl sings to Uyi Amma, gets adorable response from Rasha Thadani, WATCH

As the song begins to play, the two girls launch into an enthusiastic performance, their expressions matching the mood of the track.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Oct 30, 2025, 04:29 PM IST

Viral video: Little girl sings to Uyi Amma, gets adorable response from Rasha Thadani, WATCH
An adorable video of two little girls singing Rasha Thadani's blockbuster song "Oye Amma" is gaining popularity online and even garnering a response from the actor.

The video, shared on Shivanya Bandral's Instagram account, shows the two girls sitting together and searching for the lyrics of "Oye Amma" on their phones.

As the song begins to play, the two girls launch into an enthusiastic performance, their expressions matching the mood of the track.

Taking turns, they deliver a performance that is as sweet as it is confident.

Rasha Thadani commented on the video: 'CUTIESSSSS'

Netizens response:

One user wrote, 'he confidence omgg.' Another user said, 'bro I see myself singing in them.' A third user commented, 'You both are such cutiepiesss, I swearr!' 

