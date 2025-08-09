Viral video: Little girl sings national anthem with eyes closed wins hearts online, netizens say 'India's future is safe'

Saiyaara: Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda film beats Mohanlal's Empuraan to become highest-grossing Indian film overseas in 2025
VIRAL
The clip features a little girl dressed in a school uniform singing the national anthem with her eyes closed.
A heartwarming video of a girl singing the national anthem with dedication has taken over social media. The video was shared by BJP MLA and Arunachal Pradesh BJP chief spokesperson Muchu Mithi on Friday on his X account with a caption, "Somewhere in Arunachal, a small voice is echoing a powerful national anthem, telling the world, 'I am Bharat, and Bharat is me.' Jai Hind."
The clip features a little girl dressed in a school uniform singing the national anthem with her eyes closed, enthusiastically, with a band playing in the background.
Her adorable expression while signing for the country has caught the attention of netizens. The video has garnered over 1.5 lakh views so far, with thousands of comments praising her for her dedication.
Reacting to the post, a social media user wrote, ''So cute. They will turn out to be more patriots than our North and South brigade of woke students.''
Another user commented, "In her tiny voice, I hear the echoes of Arunachal’s mountains and India’s heart. A reminder that patriotism is not just sung, but lived. Jai Hind!"
A third user commented, "These daughters and granddaughters of India will be the proud saviours of the Nation. Proud, beautiful, strong."
Another user said, "Cutest thing on the internet."
