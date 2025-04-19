If you're asked to describe childhood in one simple word, what would it be? If we're not mistaken, it must be innocence, pure joy and some may say 'golden days'. Well, none of them are wrong. It's not an overstatement that childhood is the most precious time period in our lives.

If you're asked to describe childhood in one simple word, what would it be? If we're not mistaken, it must be innocence, pure joy and some may say 'golden days'. Well, none of them are wrong. It's not an overstatement that childhood is the most precious time period in our lives, filled with love, joy and innocence.

In a viral video, widely being circulated online, a little girl was seen singing 'Itni Shakti' with pure dedication and devotion during school assembly. Dressed in a red school uniform, the little kid was seen with an identity card with her hair tied back in a long ponytail.

As the prayer song plays in the background, she is seen repeating the same, with her eyes closed. Interestingly, she was also seen demonstrating various gestures according to the lyrics of the song.

Watch

“Tiny hands, big faith!When school prayers turn into the cutest moments ever", the video was captioned.

Here's how netizens react

"So cute", an user wrote.

Another user commented, "Cutieee".

A third jokingly wrote, "Bhagwan ki saari shaktiyan kheech li".