Viral Video: Little girl sings 'Dhun' from Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda-starrer 'Saiyaara', netizens say 'amazing voice', WATCH

Saiyaara, directed by Mohit Suri, has shattered all box office records since its release. While fans are loving the wonderful chemistry between Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, some are listening to their songs on loop. Apart from the title song, Saiyaara, songs including Dhun, Barbaad are ruling hearts.

Meanwhile, a video of a little girl singing 'Dhun' from the movie is getting viral online, leaving netizens spellbound. The song was originally sung by legendary singer Arijit Singh for Saiyaara movie. The little kid, wearing a red top and a minimal gold necklace, was singing the song with her eyes closed. Needless to say, netizens are in love with her voice. The video went viral in no time, garnering more than 188k views and over 10k likes.

Watch

Here's how netizens reacted

"Superb singing sister", wrote one user.

Another user commented, "Ohh what a voice it's really amazing".

A third joined, "Excellent".

"Keep it up", wrote a fourth user.