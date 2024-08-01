Viral video: Little girl sets internet on fire with dance moves on Govinda's 'Neeche Phoolon Ki Dukan Par' song, watch

Govinda was very popular in Bollywood at one point. His dancing, singing, acting, and facial expressions wowed the crowd. Govinda's fans are still dancing to his songs; he made a name for himself in the film industry with his unique style and dance. Speaking of fandom, the adult population is still enamoured with Govinda at the moment.



It is rare to witness today's kids imitating Govinda's dance moves or dancing to his songs. It is reasonable to be taken aback if a five or six-year-old child is observed dancing to Govinda's songs in his unique manner. This is the cause of the current viral sensation that is a little girl's dance video. In fact, a 5-or 6-year-old girl can be seen dancing to Govinda's song in his own unique way in the viral video.

On social media, the dancing video of a young child to Govinda's song is going viral more and more. The 2000 film Joru Ka Ghulam, starring Govinda, features a carefree dance scene featuring a young girl named Neeche Phoolon Ki Dukan Par. Everyone is impressed by the girl's expressions and dancing skills. The Instagram user Katha Shinde is the source of this video. The girl is receiving love from users. On Instagram, this video has already received millions of views.

This clip has received more than 16.7 crore Instagram views to date. The video has received 5.4 lakh likes and has been shared by thousands of other users. A user remarked on the girl's skill and asked, "Did you learn dance from your mother's womb?" in the midst of the overwhelming response this dance video is receiving on social media. Many people are complimenting the girl and showing her love in the comment section.