We're sure you must have watched Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff doing stunning back flips all the time. Now, a viral video that is widely being circulated online features a little girl performing the risky stunt and that too in water!

The now-viral video, shared on Instagram, shows the girl fearlessly doing back flips in muddy water, leaving netizens stunned. Posted by an Instagram user under the name 'mithithefighter', the video begins with Mithi saying, "Sabhi deshwasiyon ko mera namaskar. Aaj main paani mein back flip maarungi" (Namaskara to all the countrymen. Today, I'll be doing back flips in water).

Next thing you see is the little daredevil doing backflips in water!

Here's how netizens reacted

While the video of the brave little girl impressed netizens, many expressed concerns about her safety.

"This is really good beta but don't take much risk", wrote an user.

Another user commented, "Bravo".

A third joined, "Very beautiful".