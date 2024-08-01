Viral video: Little girl's impressive dance to Tamil song 'Aasa Kooda' wins hearts on internet

A heartwarming video of a little girl dancing to the Tamil song "Aasa Kooda" has gone viral on Instagram, charming viewers with her energetic moves and expressive performance.

If you're searching for a dose of joy to brighten your day, look no further—this video is guaranteed to make you smile. Instagram is teeming with reels of people dancing to various songs, and while many are entertaining, some truly stand out. One such video, featuring a little girl dancing to the Tamil song "Aasa Kooda," is currently taking the internet by storm.

Shared on Instagram by user @adorable_aanyaa, the video showcases a young girl delivering a performance that social media users are calling a "superhit." In the viral clip, she dances with an infectious energy and flair that makes it impossible to look away. Dressed to impress, her flawless moves, expressive face, and vibrant spirit have captivated viewers, leaving many wishing they could join in on the fun.

Since its upload, the video has garnered over 12.1 million views and a deluge of comments. Admirers have showered the post with love-struck and fire emojis, unable to resist sharing their delight.

Here's what netizens had to say:

The comment section is brimming with affection, with many users opting for red heart emojis to express their admiration. One user praised her by saying, "You look so good, beta." Another chimed in with, "So cute, beta ji." A third added, "Just looking like a wow." Yet another admirer commented, "You are looking so cute."