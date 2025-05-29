Her energetic and smooth moves didn’t let us blink, but what struck us completely were her outstanding expressions.

An adorable dance video on the current trending track 'Shaky' circulating on the internet has captured millions of hearts in no time.

The clip, originally shared on Instagram by @kathashinde, is making waves online. Dressed in western ensembles, she dances her heart out on the trending track. Her white pants, paired with a floral crop-top, matched her energy and made her performance even more special.

Her energetic and smooth moves didn’t let us blink, but what struck us completely were her outstanding expressions.

As soon as the video was shared, her comment section was instantly filled with appreciation and blessings, and it garnered millions of views.

Watch

Netizens’ reactions:

“Look at her expressions,” one user wrote. “Perfectly done, this is called,” another user commented. “Oye hoye ..dancing Princess,” a third user wrote. “Her steps and everything are so smooth for her age!!! Too good,” another user said. “I can keep watching her and never get bored,” another user expressed.

About the song

The 'Shaky' song, sung by Sanju Rathod, a Marathi pop anthem, is currently ruling hearts and Instagram reels. The trending track features Bigg Boss 17 fame Isha Malviya and Sanju Rathod. Its fresh moves and unique lyrics have already started grabbing attention.

Also read: Who is Princess Leonor, reportedly 'rejected' by Spanish footballer Gavi?