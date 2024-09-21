Twitter
Viral video: Little girl's dance to Nepali song paired with enchanting expressions wins hearts online, WATCH

An adorable video of a little girl dancing to a Nepali song has gone viral on social media, leaving the netizens spellbound.

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Sep 21, 2024, 01:01 PM IST

Viral video: Little girl's dance to Nepali song paired with enchanting expressions wins hearts online, WATCH
A grab of the viral video (Photo/Instagram)
An adorable video of a little girl dancing her heart out to a Nepali song is winning hearts all over the internet. What further bewitched the netizens was her incredible expressions, perfectly in line with the song. 

The video shared by an Instagram user, under the name ‘tiktoknepalofficial’, has garnered over five million views. 

Donned a school uniform, the little girl displayed commendable energy while dancing to the song 'Bujhina Maile' from the new Nepali film 'Boksi Ko Ghar'. Other kids, featuring in the video, were also seen engrossed in dancing. 

 

 

Several Instagram users commented on the post heaping praise on the talented kid. 

"Mujhe bhi yehi confidence chahiye khud mein" (I also want this confidence for myself), a user wrote.

“She is a born performer and will become a great dancer someday,” another user wrote, while several others dropped heart and smiley emojis in the comment section. 

A third commented, "My god her expressions! Dance like nobody is watching. Beautiful!". 

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
