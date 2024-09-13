Viral video: Little girl's dance on Shraddha Kapoor's 'Aayi Nai' captivates hearts, actor reacts, WATCH

A video of a little girl dancing on actor Shraddha Kapoor's popular 'Aayi Nai' song has gone viral.

A video of a little school girl dancing her heart out on actress Shraddha Kapoor's popular 'Aayi Nai' song from 'Stree 2' has taken the internet by storm, leaving netizens captivated.

What further grabbed the attention of the viewers was the actor's reaction to the viral dance video, in which she was heaping praise on the kid for her phenomenal talent.

The video shared by an Instagram user, under the name 'mitalis_dance', begins with a little girl performing the exact hook steps of the song, with other kids watching her gracefully.

Her expressions, falling in line with the lyrics, were the cherry on the cake. The viral video has garnered over 50k likes.

Actor Shraddha Kapoor also commented on the video, "Arre waah aisa confidence toh main bhi chahti hoon! Superb!"

Meanwhile, several users also took to Instagram as they could not hold their excitement seeing the kid's incredible performance.

"Her expressions", a user wrote.

Another user hilarously commented, "Her dance skills are better than mine!"

A third wrote, "Aww so nice moves".