Viral video: Little girl's dance on Shraddha Kapoor's 'Aayi Nai' captivates hearts, actor reacts, WATCH

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet woman who cleared UPSC exam at 23 with AIR 94, but didn't become IAS officer due to...

Watch: Salman Khan returns to Mumbai, visits Malaika Arora and her family after father's death

Maruti Suzuki launches new Swift CNG, check price, mileage, other features

'Mangal ke...': This film became superhit due to its dialogues, had 2 superstars, made for only Rs 90 lakh, it earned..

US President Biden to host PM Modi,other leaders for fourth in-person Quad Leaders Summit on Sept 21 in Delaware

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet Akshay Kumar's 'sister', 90s pop star who gave blockbusters at 16; left films forever at career’s peak, is now...

Meet Akshay Kumar's 'sister', 90s pop star who gave blockbusters at 16; left films forever at career’s peak, is now...

Meet woman who cleared UPSC exam at 23 with AIR 94, but didn't become IAS officer due to...

Meet woman who cleared UPSC exam at 23 with AIR 94, but didn't become IAS officer due to...

Watch: Salman Khan returns to Mumbai, visits Malaika Arora and her family after father's death

Watch: Salman Khan returns to Mumbai, visits Malaika Arora and her family after father's death

Seven stunning images of the moon captured by NASA 

Seven stunning images of the moon captured by NASA 

9 must-watch Malayalam crime thrillers

9 must-watch Malayalam crime thrillers

8 best films of Hansal Mehta

8 best films of Hansal Mehta

सोने की वजह से स्कूल से हुआ था सस्पेंड, कोर्ट ने टीचर को दिलाया 2 करोड़ का मुआवजा

सोने की वजह से स्कूल से हुआ था सस्पेंड, कोर्ट ने टीचर को दिलाया 2 करोड़ का मुआवजा

'Ooh La La...' गाने पर डेनमार्क में भारतीय महिला ने किया बवाल डांस, मूव्स देख लोग बोले- 'मार डाला...'

'Ooh La La...' गाने पर डेनमार्क में भारतीय महिला ने किया बवाल डांस, मूव्स देख लोग बोले- 'मार डाला...'

'क्लास में सोया नहीं था, बस सोच रहा था' कोर्ट ने मानी टीचर की दलील, दिला दिए 2 करोड़ रुपये

'क्लास में सोया नहीं था, बस सोच रहा था' कोर्ट ने मानी टीचर की दलील, दिला दिए 2 करोड़ रुपये

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Akshay Kumar's 'sister', 90s pop star who gave blockbusters at 16; left films forever at career’s peak, is now...

Meet Akshay Kumar's 'sister', 90s pop star who gave blockbusters at 16; left films forever at career’s peak, is now...

Before Prabhas, Ranbir Kapoor, this Bollywood superstar was playing Lord Rama in Ramayana, movie got shelved after...

Before Prabhas, Ranbir Kapoor, this Bollywood superstar was playing Lord Rama in Ramayana, movie got shelved after...

AI Insights: Top 7 high-paying jobs in India by 2050

AI Insights: Top 7 high-paying jobs in India by 2050

Malaika Arora Father Death: Anil Mehta's Final Words To His Daughter Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora Father Death: Anil Mehta's Final Words To His Daughter Malaika Arora

Chandigarh Blast: Grenade Explosion In Sector 10; Auto Driver Arrested, Investigation Ongoing

Chandigarh Blast: Grenade Explosion In Sector 10; Auto Driver Arrested, Investigation Ongoing

BSF Jawan Injured As Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Near LoC Days Before Jammu Kashmir Elections 2024

BSF Jawan Injured As Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Near LoC Days Before Jammu Kashmir Elections 2024

Meet Akshay Kumar's 'sister', 90s pop star who gave blockbusters at 16; left films forever at career’s peak, is now...

Meet Akshay Kumar's 'sister', 90s pop star who gave blockbusters at 16; left films forever at career’s peak, is now...

'Mangal ke...': This film became superhit due to its dialogues, had 2 superstars, made for only Rs 90 lakh, it earned..

'Mangal ke...': This film became superhit due to its dialogues, had 2 superstars, made for only Rs 90 lakh, it earned..

Watch: Salman Khan returns to Mumbai, visits Malaika Arora and her family after father's death

Watch: Salman Khan returns to Mumbai, visits Malaika Arora and her family after father's death

HomeViral

Viral

Viral video: Little girl's dance on Shraddha Kapoor's 'Aayi Nai' captivates hearts, actor reacts, WATCH

A video of a little girl dancing on actor Shraddha Kapoor's popular 'Aayi Nai' song has gone viral.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Sep 13, 2024, 09:32 AM IST

Viral video: Little girl's dance on Shraddha Kapoor's 'Aayi Nai' captivates hearts, actor reacts, WATCH
A grab of the viral video (Photo/Instagram)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A video of a little school girl dancing her heart out on actress Shraddha Kapoor's popular 'Aayi Nai' song from 'Stree 2' has taken the internet by storm, leaving netizens captivated. 

What further grabbed the attention of the viewers was the actor's reaction to the viral dance video, in which she was heaping praise on the kid for her phenomenal talent. 

The video shared by an Instagram user, under the name 'mitalis_dance', begins with a little girl performing the exact hook steps of the song, with other kids watching her gracefully. 

 

 

Her expressions, falling in line with the lyrics, were the cherry on the cake. The viral video has garnered over 50k likes. 

Actor Shraddha Kapoor also commented on the video, "Arre waah aisa confidence toh main bhi chahti hoon! Superb!"

Meanwhile, several users also took to Instagram as they could not hold their excitement seeing the kid's incredible performance. 

"Her expressions", a user wrote.

Another user hilarously commented, "Her dance skills are better than mine!"

A third wrote, "Aww so nice moves". 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Gaurs Group Conducts Live Lottery for 3X Over-subscribed project- Gaur NYC Residences

Gaurs Group Conducts Live Lottery for 3X Over-subscribed project- Gaur NYC Residences

Mukesh Ambani's big move set to challenge these big brands as his company forms...

Mukesh Ambani's big move set to challenge these big brands as his company forms...

Jaishankar provides big update on disengagement issues along LAC with China, says...

Jaishankar provides big update on disengagement issues along LAC with China, says...

Haryana Assembly Polls: AAP releases fifth list of 9 candidates; check names here

Haryana Assembly Polls: AAP releases fifth list of 9 candidates; check names here

Emotional Intelligence for Entrepreneurs: A Key to Business Success

Emotional Intelligence for Entrepreneurs: A Key to Business Success

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Akshay Kumar's 'sister', 90s pop star who gave blockbusters at 16; left films forever at career’s peak, is now...

Meet Akshay Kumar's 'sister', 90s pop star who gave blockbusters at 16; left films forever at career’s peak, is now...

Before Prabhas, Ranbir Kapoor, this Bollywood superstar was playing Lord Rama in Ramayana, movie got shelved after...

Before Prabhas, Ranbir Kapoor, this Bollywood superstar was playing Lord Rama in Ramayana, movie got shelved after...

AI Insights: Top 7 high-paying jobs in India by 2050

AI Insights: Top 7 high-paying jobs in India by 2050

Streaming This Week: Sector 36, Berlin, Khalbali Records, Mr Bachchan, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Streaming This Week: Sector 36, Berlin, Khalbali Records, Mr Bachchan, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Meet Rishi Kapoor's heroine who became star with hit debut, quit films after continuous flops; left India to live in...

Meet Rishi Kapoor's heroine who became star with hit debut, quit films after continuous flops; left India to live in...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement