Viral Video: Little girl’s adorably dances to 'Hum To Aise Hain' sets internet on fire, watch

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Weather update: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert in several states, Delhi to witness...

This actor defied father to enter films, outshone Sanjay Dutt, became more popular than Amrish Puri; was beaten up by...

Born in conservative Muslim family, this actress had a Hindu wedding, observes Karva Chauth, didn't convert but...

During PM Modi's visit, India, Singapore call for peaceful resolution of disputes in South China Sea

Meet man, who was forced into child marriage at 11, cracked NEET exam with AIR...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Born in conservative Muslim family, this actress had a Hindu wedding, observes Karva Chauth, didn't convert but...

Born in conservative Muslim family, this actress had a Hindu wedding, observes Karva Chauth, didn't convert but...

Meet man, who was forced into child marriage at 11, cracked NEET exam with AIR...

Meet man, who was forced into child marriage at 11, cracked NEET exam with AIR...

Meet woman, billionaire's daughter, who studied in London, now leads Rs 1124 crore company as...

Meet woman, billionaire's daughter, who studied in London, now leads Rs 1124 crore company as...

6 marvellous 'Astronomy Pictures of the Day' shared by NASA

6 marvellous 'Astronomy Pictures of the Day' shared by NASA

10 animals with unusual sleeping patterns

10 animals with unusual sleeping patterns

10 animals with unique sounds

10 animals with unique sounds

फ्लाइट में रो रही बच्ची को टॉयलेट में किया बंद, चीनी महिला बोलीं- सबक सिखाना जरूरी था

फ्लाइट में रो रही बच्ची को टॉयलेट में किया बंद, चीनी महिला बोलीं- सबक सिखाना जरूरी था

बेटी को गोद में लेकर फूड डिलीवर करता है ये Zomato बॉय, दिल छू लेगी युवक की कहानी

बेटी को गोद में लेकर फूड डिलीवर करता है ये Zomato बॉय, दिल छू लेगी युवक की कहानी

America में रहकर भी नहीं भूलीं देश, चौथी बार में क्लियर किया यूपी पीसीएस, ऐसे तय किया इंजीनियर से SDM अपूर्वा बनने का सफर

America में रहकर भी नहीं भूलीं देश, चौथी बार में क्लियर किया यूपी पीसीएस, ऐसे तय किया इंजीनियर से SDM अपूर्वा बनने का सफर

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Shocking match-fixing scandals in sports history

Shocking match-fixing scandals in sports history

Meet Navya Singh, first transwoman to compete in Miss Universe India, faced bullying as teenager, then became TV star

Meet Navya Singh, first transwoman to compete in Miss Universe India, faced bullying as teenager, then became TV star

India's most expensive film became Bollywood's biggest flop, made only Rs 31 crore; then director tried to...

India's most expensive film became Bollywood's biggest flop, made only Rs 31 crore; then director tried to...

Kolkata Doctor Case: CBI Visits RG Kar, Seizes Documents On Funds Used During Sandip Ghosh’s Tenure

Kolkata Doctor Case: CBI Visits RG Kar, Seizes Documents On Funds Used During Sandip Ghosh’s Tenure

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

This actor defied father to enter films, outshone Sanjay Dutt, became more popular than Amrish Puri; was beaten up by...

This actor defied father to enter films, outshone Sanjay Dutt, became more popular than Amrish Puri; was beaten up by...

Born in conservative Muslim family, this actress had a Hindu wedding, observes Karva Chauth, didn't convert but...

Born in conservative Muslim family, this actress had a Hindu wedding, observes Karva Chauth, didn't convert but...

Janhvi Kapoor shot Devara song Daavudi just three days after being discharged from hospital

Janhvi Kapoor shot Devara song Daavudi just three days after being discharged from hospital

HomeViral

Viral

Viral Video: Little girl’s adorably dances to 'Hum To Aise Hain' sets internet on fire, watch

The internet is no stranger to adorable videos, but when a little girl adds a touch of charm with her dance moves, it’s bound to melt hearts. Recently, a viral video featuring a young girl grooving to the Bollywood hit song ‘Hum To Aise Hain’ has captivated social media, winning over countless fans with her adorable expressions and impressive dance skills.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Sep 06, 2024, 05:59 AM IST

Viral Video: Little girl’s adorably dances to 'Hum To Aise Hain' sets internet on fire, watch
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The internet is no stranger to adorable videos, but when a little girl adds a touch of charm with her dance moves, it’s bound to melt hearts. Recently, a viral video featuring a young girl grooving to the Bollywood hit song ‘Hum To Aise Hain’ has captivated social media, winning over countless fans with her adorable expressions and impressive dance skills.

The video was shared on Instagram by the handle ‘Aanya Patel,’ where the little star confidently danced to the popular song from the 2007 movie Laaga Chunari Mein Daag, which originally featured Rani Mukerji, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Abhishek Bachchan. As the young dancer swayed to the beat, she effortlessly displayed her talent, leaving netizens in awe of her grace and cuteness.

Since being posted, the video has garnered over 4,000 views, with users flooding the comment section with love and admiration. Viewers couldn’t help but praise not just her moves, but also her hair, outfit, and captivating expressions.

Watch

 

 

One user commented, “You are just too beautiful. My daughter looks like you. God bless you, a big hug from me and my family.” Another viewer added, “You came in the newspaper a while back, I found the ID after seeing your name in it.”

Many were curious about her age and dance training, with one person writing, “How old is she? She’s a bit too cute to handle, and her dance is amazing! I’d love to know who teaches her.” Others also couldn’t help but admire her wardrobe, with a fan noting, “I just love this girl’s dresses. They are always on point.”

The caption of the video, “Hum to aise hain bhaiya,” matched the carefree vibe of the little dancer. Her lively performance, paired with her innocent charm, had netizens experiencing ‘baby fever,’ as she embodied the perfect blend of cuteness and talent.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Watch: Sanjana Sanghi leads class for underprivileged students on Teachers' Day, fans thank her for 'generosity'

Watch: Sanjana Sanghi leads class for underprivileged students on Teachers' Day, fans thank her for 'generosity'

Pakistan plummets to lowest rating points in ICC Test rankings since 1965 after whitewash against Bangladesh

Pakistan plummets to lowest rating points in ICC Test rankings since 1965 after whitewash against Bangladesh

Mukesh Ambani vs Ratan Tata: TCS to compete with Jio in...

Mukesh Ambani vs Ratan Tata: TCS to compete with Jio in...

French President Macron names ex-Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier as new Prime Minister of France; know all about him

French President Macron names ex-Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier as new Prime Minister of France; know all about him

Steroids for Sale: Top-3 Brands to Consider

Steroids for Sale: Top-3 Brands to Consider

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Shocking match-fixing scandals in sports history

Shocking match-fixing scandals in sports history

Meet Navya Singh, first transwoman to compete in Miss Universe India, faced bullying as teenager, then became TV star

Meet Navya Singh, first transwoman to compete in Miss Universe India, faced bullying as teenager, then became TV star

India's most expensive film became Bollywood's biggest flop, made only Rs 31 crore; then director tried to...

India's most expensive film became Bollywood's biggest flop, made only Rs 31 crore; then director tried to...

From Prithviraj Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor to Ranbir Kapoor: Here's a look at Kapoor family's education qualification

From Prithviraj Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor to Ranbir Kapoor: Here's a look at Kapoor family's education qualification

Five amazing benefits of drinking 'Haldi-doodh'

Five amazing benefits of drinking 'Haldi-doodh'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement