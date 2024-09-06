Viral Video: Little girl’s adorably dances to 'Hum To Aise Hain' sets internet on fire, watch

The internet is no stranger to adorable videos, but when a little girl adds a touch of charm with her dance moves, it’s bound to melt hearts. Recently, a viral video featuring a young girl grooving to the Bollywood hit song ‘Hum To Aise Hain’ has captivated social media, winning over countless fans with her adorable expressions and impressive dance skills.

The video was shared on Instagram by the handle ‘Aanya Patel,’ where the little star confidently danced to the popular song from the 2007 movie Laaga Chunari Mein Daag, which originally featured Rani Mukerji, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Abhishek Bachchan. As the young dancer swayed to the beat, she effortlessly displayed her talent, leaving netizens in awe of her grace and cuteness.

Since being posted, the video has garnered over 4,000 views, with users flooding the comment section with love and admiration. Viewers couldn’t help but praise not just her moves, but also her hair, outfit, and captivating expressions.

One user commented, “You are just too beautiful. My daughter looks like you. God bless you, a big hug from me and my family.” Another viewer added, “You came in the newspaper a while back, I found the ID after seeing your name in it.”

Many were curious about her age and dance training, with one person writing, “How old is she? She’s a bit too cute to handle, and her dance is amazing! I’d love to know who teaches her.” Others also couldn’t help but admire her wardrobe, with a fan noting, “I just love this girl’s dresses. They are always on point.”

The caption of the video, “Hum to aise hain bhaiya,” matched the carefree vibe of the little dancer. Her lively performance, paired with her innocent charm, had netizens experiencing ‘baby fever,’ as she embodied the perfect blend of cuteness and talent.