Viral video: Little girl's adorable recreation of SRK-Aishwarya’s 'Devdas' scene wins hearts

New Delhi: "Devdas," directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, stands as an iconic cinematic masterpiece cherished by our generation. The movie's enchanting performances by Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, combined with Madhuri Dixit's mesmerizing dance sequences and the opulent sets, have left an everlasting impression on audiences worldwide.

Throughout the years, fans and artists alike have attempted to recreate various poignant scenes from "Devdas," leading to a treasure trove of remarkable videos. However, one rendition, in particular, has garnered considerable attention for its sheer brilliance - a young girl named Kiara Khanna flawlessly embodying a pivotal moment from the film.

Kiara Khanna has garnered significant popularity on Instagram, showcasing her exceptional talent for imitating and delivering complex monologues from iconic movies. In a recent video shared on her Instagram, she brilliantly portrays the scene where Paro (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan) confronts Dev (Shah Rukh Khan) about her status as a thakurain.

The caption accompanying the video rightfully lauds Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's remarkable portrayal of Paro in "Devdas," emphasizing her ability to exude elegance, beauty, and profound emotions within this heartrending romantic tale. Kiara's performance brilliantly captures the essence of the character, effectively conveying the same anguish, longing, and unwavering determination.

As soon as the video hit the internet, it rapidly spread like wildfire, captivating hearts and minds alike. Garnering over 65k likes and countless reactions, the audience was left in awe of the young girl's extraordinary acting prowess. Social media was flooded with admiration and well-wishes for Kiara's future, with many expressing their belief that she possesses the potential for a bright and promising career in the world of Bollywood.