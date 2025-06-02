If we ask you if you could describe one of the best aspects of your childhood, what would it be? Let us guess -- love of your grandparents? (Of course, we knew it). Not hyperbolic to say that grandparents are our best friends, our crime partners and guiding lights.

If we ask you if you could describe one of the best aspects of your childhood, what would it be? Let us guess -- love of your grandparents? (Of course, we knew it). Not hyperbolic to say that grandparents are our best friends, our crime partners and guiding lights. Remember running to your dadi when your mum used to scold you? Remember getting pampered by your dadu? Obviously, you remember visiting your nani's home every summer vacation. We're guessing you have gotten nostalgic.

Childhood is the best part of our lives when we grow under the soothing shadow of our grandparents. Just to make you recollect your golden days of childhood, we have something for you. Shared on Instagram, an adorable video of a little girl dancing with her grandpa will surely make your day.

Posted by an Instagram user under the name 'theruhafamily', the clip features a little girl, dressed in yellow t-shirt and shorts with cute watermelon prints. Alongside her is her dadu who seemed more than happy to dance with his lovely grand daughter.

When her dadu got tired, she started massaging his feet as he kept smiling and looking at her with immense love. At last, the little girl gave her dadu a sweet flying kiss and in return, she also got one.

Watch

Here's how netizens react

Needless to mention, the heartwarming video has melted netizens' hearts. "This love is eternal, reminded me of my dadu", an user wrote.

Another user wrote, "Grandparents are someone who always have time and an open heart. Blessed to have them!"

A third joined, "Both of them are so cute".