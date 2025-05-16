The video of this adorable little girl dancing to Yo Yo Honey Singh's iconic rap song Blue Eyes has taken social media by storm, leaving viewers in awe of her eye-catching moves and expressions.

Barkat Arora is not a new name on the internet. At a very young age, she has become a social media sensation. She is known for her versatility -- whether it’s classical or freestyle, she has mastered everything effortlessly. Every time she posts a new reel, it gains millions of views in no time, and her recent video is receiving the same love from her fans.

The video of this adorable little girl dancing to Yo Yo Honey Singh's iconic rap song Blue Eyes has taken social media by storm, leaving viewers in awe of her eye-catching moves and expressions. The video, shared by Barkat Arora on Instagram, has already surpassed 1 million views, with fans showering love and admiration on the magnificent dancer.

In the viral reel, the little dancer is seen wearing a black shimmery crop top paired with white loose pants. Her stunning dance moves and dramatic expressions are proof that she is a born star.

Watch here

As soon as the video was posted, her comment section was instantly filled with appreciation and blessings.

Social media reaction

“Fiercely amazing dancer!! You're my stress buster, Barkat!! Please never stop dancing,” a user commented.

“Dance naal full masti kardi ae,” another user wrote.

“Ahhhhh Barkat and her freestyle videos,” a third user wrote.

“Beautiful moves baby, superb dancer -- keep it up,” another user commented.

“Good job, sweetheart,” another one wrote.

About the song

The popular Punjabi rap singer Yo Yo Honey Singh’s song Blue Eyes is one of his most iconic tracks. Released in 2013, it became a massive hit across India. Even years later, Blue Eyes continues to trend on social media.

Also read: Viral video: Dinosaur headbanging to Shah Rukh Khan's 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' breaks the internet