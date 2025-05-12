Dressed in a bright yellow salwar suit and red dupatta, the young girl dances inside her home with poise and joy.

The Uyi Amma fever is far from over, and a new viral video proves just that. Amid countless dance reels inspired by Rasha Thadani’s energetic performance in the film Azaad, one particular video is melting hearts across the internet. It features a little girl from Arunachal Pradesh whose confident moves and charming expressions have made her the star of social media.

Dressed in a bright yellow salwar suit and red dupatta, the young girl dances inside her home with poise and joy. As soon as the music begins, she nails every hook step of Uyi Amma with ease. Her expressions are flawless, making the short clip thoroughly delightful to watch.

However, what makes the video even more endearing is the unexpected twist midway. As the girl dances, a younger boy believed to be her brother tries to sneak out of the room quietly. He hides behind a curtain, thinking he’s invisible, but gets caught on camera. Instead of panicking, the little boy joins in, mimicking a few expressions while staying half-hidden. Despite his playful interruption, the girl stays focused and continues her dance without missing a beat.

The wholesome sibling moment has taken the internet by storm. Social media users can’t stop gushing over the duo. Comments poured in, praising the girl’s confidence and the boy’s amusing cameo. “She won this trend,” one user wrote, while another said, “Give her a crown!” Some couldn’t help but laugh at the brother’s antics, with one remarking, “Bro forgot that he was not invisible.”

This adorable clip not only shows the power of music and dance to bring joy but also captures the sweet bond between siblings in the most delightful way.

Azaad, the film that popularised Uyi Amma, stars Ajay Devgn, Diana Penty, Aaman Devgan, and Rasha Thadani, and is directed by Abhishek Kapoor. The movie was released in January this yea

