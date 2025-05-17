Her energetic and smooth moves didn’t let us blink, but what struck us completely were her outstanding expressions.

An adorable dance video on the current trending track 'Shaky' circulating on the internet has captured millions of hearts in no time.

The clip, originally shared on Instagram by the @barkat.arora account, features none other than Barkat herself and is making waves online.

For those who are unaware, Barkat Arora is a professional dancer. Be it classical or freestyle, she never goes wrong with her dance forms.

Recently, she earned praise yet again from her fans as she performed on the Shaky song. Her energetic and smooth moves didn’t let us blink, but what struck us completely were her outstanding expressions.

Dressed in traditional ensembles, she dances her heart out on the trending track. Her black sparkly ghagra (skirt) with silver lines, paired with a pink blouse adorned with gold detailing, matched her energy and made her performance even more special.

As soon as the video was shared, her comment section was instantly filled with appreciation and blessings, and it garnered millions of views.

Netizens’ reactions:

“May she continue to grow and never ever lose her charm,” a user wrote.

“Watching her dance is a therapy,” another user commented.

“Her expressions are magnificent,” a third user wrote.

“Her steps and everything are so smooth for her age!!! Too good,” another user said.

“I can keep watching her and never get bored,” another user expressed.

About the song

The 'Shaky' song, Sung by Sanju Rathod, a Marathi pop anthem, is currently ruling hearts and Instagram reels. The trending track features Bigg Boss 17 fame Isha Malviya and Sanju Rathod. Its fresh moves and unique lyrics have already started grabbing attention.

