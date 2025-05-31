A heartwarming video of a little girl dancing to Rajasthani dhol beats went viral.

A heartwarming video of a little girl from Indore has delighted everyone with her dance moves on a Rajasthani dhol beat. The video has circulated on the internet, leaving the viewers in awe.

The clip, originally shared on Instagram by @shreejita_1199, is making waves online. Dupatta wrapped like a saree with a tiny ghunghat on the head, the little girl looked adorable as she tried to imitate traditional Rajasthani Dhol Thali dance steps. Her lovely expressions and energetic moves didn't let the viewers blink even for a second.

The video has been widely circulated on the internet and has gained millions of views. Her comment section was instantly flooded with love, appreciation and blessings.

One user write, ''Ye choti dadi amma ko itna jyada bhi cute nhi banna tha ki hume reel ko 50 baar dekhna pade.''

Another user wrote, ''The way she took the ghunghat,''

''She definately got her dadi's genes,'' a third user commented.

''Aaaaaaawwwwwwwww such a cute video,'' a user said.

''Pookie,'' another user wrote.

''Khamma Ghani,'' a user wrote.

''The way she cutie took the ghunghat uff,'' another user commented.

