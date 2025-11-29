Viral Video: Little girl's adorable dance to 'Piya Ghar Aavenge' gives netizens 'goosebumps', WATCH

Watch: Fakhar Zaman charges at umpires after overturned catch decision; Shaheen Afridi left fuming in PAK vs SL tri-nation series final
VIRAL
A little girl's adorable dance to Kailash Kher's iconic song, 'Piya Ghar Aavenge', is winning hearts online, leaving netizens spellbound. Shared on Instagram, the video has been posted by a user named Barkat Arora, who is a popular dancing sensation on the internet.
In her latest video, she is seen performing at what seems to be a wedding ceremony. Dressed in a golden lehenga paired with a pink blouse, Arora is seen flaunting her perfect moves, as she dances to 'Piya Ghar Aavenge'. She tied her hair in a beautiful bun with a gajra on it.
Her moves are so on-point that you can't just take your eyes off them! “‘Let her be a kid’ —I am. Just not the version you expected", the video was captioned.
"Goosebumps", one user wrote. Another user commented, "This reel deserves millions of views". A third joined, "Pure definition of elegance and adorable".