The internet has crowned a new winner for the ongoing ‘Namak’ trend, and this time, it's a little girl whose adorable dance moves have taken the online world by storm. The viral video, which shows the young dancer grooving to the popular Bollywood track ‘Namak’ from the 2006 film Omkara, has left netizens in awe of her charm and skills.

In the video, shared on Instagram by the handle Rupsa Batabyal, the little girl effortlessly matches the iconic moves of Bollywood diva Bipasha Basu from the song but it’s her expressions that truly stand out. With smooth, sensual gestures and an impeccable display of confidence, her dance seems beyond her years. Her fluidity and flexibility have made the video an instant hit, garnering over 27,000 likes and thousands of comments praising her talent.

The song ‘Namak’, from the movie Omkara, was a chartbuster when it released, and its energetic beats still remain a fan favorite. The film, starring the likes of Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Bipasha Basu, is known for its intense performances and gripping storyline. The track, originally performed by Bipasha Basu, has been revisited multiple times by fans, but this little dancer's interpretation has given the song a whole new level of admiration.

Commenters on the video were quick to praise her. One user humorously wrote, "As a member of the CRA (Comment Reading Association), I’m here only to read comments. Please keep the comments short and simple. We do appreciate your typing efforts. Also, please be careful with your spelling. Thank you and have a great day!" Another user jokingly remarked, “Nora Fatehi's career is in danger,” referencing the popular dancer known for her sensational moves.

Other comments were equally effusive: “Girls accept that she won this trend,” “Everyone can leave the stage now. She is the winner of this trend,” and “Just a small kid is so cute... Wow, bro... This innocent doesn't know what she has to hear as soon as she grows up. God bless you boi.”