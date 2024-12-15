In the trending clip, the little girl stuns in a vibrant violet skirt and blouse, effortlessly blending energy and grace in her movements.

A viral video of a little girl performing an adorable dance to the song Namak featuring Bipasha Basu has taken social media by storm, leaving viewers in awe of her talent and charm. The video, shared by Barkat Arora on Instagram, has already amassed over 3.4 million views, with fans showering the young dancer with love and admiration.

In the trending clip, the little girl stuns in a vibrant violet skirt and blouse, effortlessly blending energy and grace in her movements. Her flawless transitions and expressive face bring the performance to life, capturing the essence of the track. Her infectious smile and dramatic expressions have quickly made her a social media sensation, with fans praising her as a “born star” and hailing her expressions as "incredible."

Barkat Arora, known for her versatility in classical and hip-hop dance, shared her excitement in the caption: "मैं चाँद निगल गई दईया रे Disclaimer: Things can turn Wild. Excess of SALT may lead to blood pressure problems. WATCH AT YOUR OWN RISK. PURE LOVE FOR DANCE." The humorous and playful disclaimer adds to the charm of the post, reflecting the joy that the dance brings.

Watch

In the comments section, viewers couldn't get enough of the performance, with one fan commenting, “You are a born star darling,” while another added, “Little one ate the stage!” Fans also wished her well, saying, “God save her from the evil eye, Ameen,” and applauded her for being "multi-talented."