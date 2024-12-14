In the trending clip, the talented girl dazzles in a multi-coloured long skirt paired with a black crop top, showcasing her remarkable dance skills.

The energetic Bollywood track Aaja Nachle featuring Madhuri Dixit has once again captured the internet’s attention. A viral video of a young dancer performing to this classic hit has been melting hearts across social media platforms.

In the trending clip, the talented girl dazzles in a multicoloured long skirt paired with a black crop top, showcasing her remarkable dance skills. Her performance is a stunning fusion of elegance, energy, and precision. With flawless transitions and expressive moves, she keeps viewers captivated. Her radiant smile and striking expressions have garnered widespread admiration.

The video, shared on Barkat Arora's Instagram, has already crossed 300,000 views. In the caption, Barkat expressed her delight, writing:

“Aaja Nachle Mera Vi Kasoor Koi Na

Catching my breath over this beautiful Bollywood track featuring Madhuri Dixit Ma’am. Electrifying and full of joy!”

Watch

Barkat Arora, celebrated for her versatility in classical and hip-hop dance forms, has once again left her followers spellbound. Fans flooded the comments section with praise, saying, "Beautiful performance," "Sundar performance," "Our fusion dancer," and "Wow, amazing!" Others hailed her as "Wahhhh chhoti Madhuri," applauding her incredible expressions and artistry.