In the video, shared on Instagram by the handle @BSheokhand, the young dancer shows off smooth moves and captivating expressions alongside her dance partner, perfectly matching the beat of the song.

A dance video of a young girl has captured the internet's heart, drawing admiration for her spirited performance to the popular track ‘Manali Trance’ from the 2014 film The Shaukeens. Donning an all-black outfit, the little girl’s energy and seamless coordination with an older dancer in the video have wowed viewers, leading them to call her a "chota packet bada dhamaka" for her remarkable talent at such a young age.

In the video, shared on Instagram by the handle @BSheokhand, the young dancer shows off smooth moves and captivating expressions alongside her dance partner, perfectly matching the beat of the song. Their flawless coordination and rhythm made the video a viral hit, garnering over 107,000 likes within a day of being posted. The post, simply captioned “Following Manali Trance,” quickly gathered attention for the duo's impressive moves.

Social media users flooded the comments section with praise. One user exclaimed, “Damn MashAllah My Baccha U Moves R Killer,” while another added, “This is just too good. I love how you both are so well-coordinated.” Many were particularly impressed by the girl’s confident performance, with comments like “Superb dance beta and happy Diwali to u” and “Outstanding performance... Superb just wowwwww.”