Dance has a magical way of captivating hearts, and this little girl’s performance is a perfect example. A video of her dancing beautifully to Janhvi Kapoor’s song Chuttamalle recently went viral, leaving viewers in awe. Her graceful moves and expressive face made the performance even more enchanting. Dressed in a beautiful multicolour skirt and top, she looked like a mini diva. The song Chuttamalle is from the 2024 film DEVARA, starring N. T. Rama Rao Jr., Saif Ali Khan, and Janhvi Kapoor.

The video was shared on Instagram by the handle ‘Barkat Arora’ with the caption, “#Chuttamalle.” It quickly gained popularity, amassing over 180 views in a short span.

People couldn’t stop admiring her energy and precision, especially considering her young age.

The comment section was filled with praise. One user wrote, “Graceful.” Another said, “Fantastic performance.” Someone else commented, “Beautiful doll.” “What a fantastic performance,” added another. One more user remarked, “Marvelous dance performance.”