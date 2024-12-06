The video, shared on Instagram on December 4, has already garnered an impressive 500k views.

If your day has started on a slow note and you're looking for something to brighten it, this video is a must-watch. It features talented dancer Barkat Arora grooving to the 2024 Bollywood hit "Aayi Nai" from the movie Stree 2, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. Dressed in a cherry-red silk skirt and top, Barkat delivers her performance outdoors, adding an enchanting vibe to the visual. Before diving into the details, take a moment to enjoy the clip for yourself.

Barkat’s elegant movements, perfectly synchronised with the catchy beats of the song, and her vibrant expressions have captured hearts online. She captioned the video:

“Thank you for love on Aayi Nai

Watch for ‘Jamai Nai’ step here...”

The video, shared on Instagram on December 4, has already garnered an impressive 500k views. Known for her diverse dance repertoire, Barkat has once again charmed her audience with this outstanding performance.

The comments section is overflowing with admiration for the young dancer. One fan wrote, “Matching all steps in rhythm, she is from another world.” Another commented, “Can watch her all day, love her expression!” A third admirer added, “Chhoti angel!”