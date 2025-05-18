Dressed in a cute, multi-coloured mini outfit, the little girl seemed to perfectly blend with the beats of 'Aayi Nai' as the song played in the background.

A heartwarming video of a little girl from Bengal has captured millions of hearts on the internet. The video, originally posted on Instagram by @tomader.mehu, showcases the little girl joyously dancing to Shraddha Kapoor's super hit track 'Aayi Nai'.

Dressed in a cute, multi-coloured mini outfit, the little girl seemed to perfectly blend with the beats of 'Aayi Nai' as the song played in the background.

Since being shared on May 16, the video has pulled over 22 million views within a day, and the numbers are still increasing.

Watch

The clip's comment section became a hub of admiration, with netizens expressing their excitement at the delightful performance.

Netizens reaction

One user wrote, “Itne steps to dancers ko bhi nahi aate honge.”

“Bachpan kitna masoom hota hai, sachhi,” another user wrote.

“Dancing Queen. God bless her,” a third user commented.

“Bahut pyaara dance kar rahi hai ye pyaari bachi... God bless you,” another user said.

“Marvelous performance! Sooooo cute. Cuteness overload,” another user wrote.

The song ‘Aayi Nai’ is from the 2024 film Stree 2. Composed by Sachin-Jigar, the song is sung by multiple singers: Pawan Singh, Simran Choudhary, Divya Kumar, and Sachin-Jigar. Written by Amitabh Bhattacharya, it has received millions of views on YouTube.

The superhit horror-comedy was released in August and starred leading names like Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, and Pankaj Tripathi. The song's infectious rhythm has made it a fan favourite. Despite being released almost a year ago, its popularity hasn’t dipped even a bit.

Also read: Why do cobras coil their bodies before attacking? Understand science behind their deadly striking position