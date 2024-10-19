The viral video has now received over 50,000 likes and millions of views, drawing attention and praise from users across platforms.

A delightful video of a little girl dancing to Shraddha Kapoor’s hit song ‘Aayi Nai’ from Stree 2 has taken social media by storm. Shared by an Instagram user, 'mitalis_dance', the video shows the young girl confidently performing the song's hook steps with other children watching her in admiration.

Her expressions and movements are perfectly in sync with the upbeat track, and she dances with a level of confidence that’s hard to miss. The viral video has now received over 50,000 likes and millions of views, drawing attention and praise from users across platforms.

What makes this even more special is that Shraddha Kapoor herself noticed the video and couldn't resist commenting. She wrote, "Arre waah aisa confidence toh main bhi chahti hoon! Superb!" Other social media users were equally charmed by the girl's performance, with one saying, "Her expressions," while another humorously added, "Her dance skills are better than mine!" A third user commented, "Aww, so nice moves," summing up the sentiments of many who enjoyed the clip.

The little girl's adorable performance has won the internet's heart, and she continues to inspire smiles and positive reactions everywhere.