VIRAL
In the video, the little girl confidently rode atop one of the dogs, while the rest followed her, resembling a protective entourage.
Often, the internet showcases videos highlighting the special bond that can form between humans and animals. Recently, viewers were amused by a heartwarming and unconventional sight of a young girl showcasing her unique bond with a pack of stray dogs. In the video, the little girl confidently rode atop one of the dogs, while the rest followed her, resembling a protective entourage. The video went viral, with viewers struck by the little girl's fearless nature and the dogs' gentle demeanour.
The video shows the little girl playing with her furry friends on a busy street. She is seen taking care of a pack of dogs, seemingly aware of the person capturing her. Further, the little girl created a striking visual as she sat on one of the dogs to cross the road, while the rest of the dogs followed her. Her carefree and majestic ride made for a delightful watch on the internet as soon as the video surfaced online. The sight offered a refreshing perspective on the human-animal connection, leaving netizens in awe.
Shared by the Instagram account,’tivvvvy, the video was captioned as, “Her Paw-some Kingdom, This little girl shares a beautiful bond with her dogs. They play together, run around joyfully, and never leave her side. These gentle souls treat her with pure love and protectiveness as if she’s their whole world. Every moment they spend together is filled with laughter, trust, and an unspoken connection.” Reacting to the clip, a user wrote, “Not even a tiger or a leopard can touch her, She’s got the z+ security.” A second user joked, “Doggesh Tesla.. doggesh porsche or Doggesh Ferrari or bmw or Mercedes.” “She doesn't require any expensive toys that look like original, she has original,” reacted a third user.
Some of the netizens gave heartwarming reactions praising the little girl’s bond with dogs. “No home, no name, yet hearts full of loyalty,” wrote a user. “To those people who cringe on the street dog...and don't consider them to adopt them as their pet...it's a slap on them....these breeds are more beautiful than the fancy breed,” wrote another user.
Meanwhile, though the location of the video remains unknown, its charm has spread far and wide, since it is being shared extensively on social media, garnering thousands of likes, shares, and playful comments.
Mumbai Police questions Dino Morea in Rs 65-crore Mithi river desilting scam, details inside
Anil Ambani's company achieves BIG milestone, clears Rs 3300 crore debt, posts profit of Rs...
Why did biggest Muslim country back India at Organisation of Islamic Cooperation? How Pakistan was checkmated on Jammu and Kashmir...
Retro OTT release date: When, where to watch Suriya, Pooja Hegde-starrer romantic action film
Sourav Ganguly's brother, sister-in-law narrowly escape after boat capsizes in Odisha, accuse operators of greed: 'Will write to CM'
Viral Video: Little girl riding stray dog with a pack of furry friends wins internet: 'She’s got the z+ security'
Viral Video: Mumbai metro station flooded after heavy rainfall, services affected on Aqua line
NIA arrests CRPF personnel for sharing sensitive information to Pakistan
Good news for Kavya Maran as SRH star batter Abhishek Sharma scripts history, becomes only player with..
This actor was made to beg by his abusive father, removed from films after he called Amitabh Bachchan by his name; later became...
Dacoit: Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur’s bilingual action-drama to hit the theatres on...
India reports over 1,000 Covid-19 cases; 430 active cases in Kerala, 104 in Delhi
After Operation Sindoor, this state-run company is preparing to give big blow to Turkey for backing Pakistan, may end pact with Turkish firm that makes...
Why did RJD, Lalu Yadav banish Tej Pratap? Did he plan coup with BJP's help before Bihar Assembly Elections?
Meet man who studied at IIT, prepared for civil services, failed multiple times, worked as station master, later cracked IFS exam with self-study, he is...
Jackie Chan tells Ajay Devgn 'you fight, I dance' as they promote Karate Kid: Watch
Good news for senior citizens! People of this age group can get Rs 5 lakh free medical cover through Ayushman app; know steps to apply, eligibility
Nilambur bypoll schedule: This Kerala seat to witness tough fight between LDF, UDF
How dangerous is new variant of Covid-19 NB.1.8.1? Here’s what you need to know as cases spike in India
Movie hall ceiling collapses during Final Destination screening in Argentina, details inside
REVEALED! Pakistan is so poor due to this reason, World Bank shares shocking report, claims poverty rate is high due...
What is Mysore Pak? Is it related to Pakistan anyway?
Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani's Reliance Retail faces challenge as this venture struggles to gain popularity in India due to...
Donald Trump issues big statement, claims his tariff policy is aimed at promoting domestic manufacturing: 'We're not looking to make...'
'Kaun Rasha Thadani?': Sanjay Dutt asks about Raveena Tandon's daughter, gets confused infront of paps
Who is Anushka Yadav, mystery 'girlfriend' of 'expelled' RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav, she is from..., her brother was once...
Meet TMKOC star who failed class 12, worked with travel agency, then went jobless for years; is now the biggest...
Operation Sindoor hero Colonel Sofiya Qureshi's sister Shyna Sunsara, other family members join PM Modi's roadshow in Vadodara
Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Heavy showers batter Mumbai, train, flight operations affected, Orange Alert issued for several Maharashtra districts
Did RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav know about Tej Pratap and Anushka Yadav relationship? BJP leader makes big claim, says this is just...
Chhavi Mittal reveals the first person she called after her initial breast cancer diagnosis: 'I had long chat with...'
Zepto CEO Aadit Palicha responds to smear campaign by rival CFO, claims competitor spreading false information to...
Viral video: Aamir Khan goes on lunch date with girlfriend Gauri Spratt in Mumbai
Donald Trump calls Vladimir Putin 'absolutely crazy' after Russia's largest drone attack on Ukraine
Big update on India's first bullet train, Mumbai-Ahmedabad train project's station in Surat ready, see pics here
Vat Savitri Vrat 2025: Why this auspicious fast holds special importance for married women? Significance, rituals, and wishes to share with loved ones
Prince Narula threatens to beat Elvish Yadav on Roadies XX, calls him online badmash: 'Tere jaiso ko...'
Over 26000 married women in this Muslim country lose their citizenship, not in UAE, Iran, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, reason is...
Viral video: Disha Patani raises temperature in backless top in Europe, netizens say 'she is the only one who...'
Manipur: Protesters clash with security forces over government bus issue at Raj Bhavan
Married at 17, widowed at 20: Meet woman who rose from sweeper to SBI AGM, she is...
India's richest railway station is located in this city, it generated Rs 3337 crore, not in Mumbai, Kolkata, Patna, Chennai, it is in...
Good news for employees, EPFO issues new circular allowing transfer claims of subscribers not to be rejected if...
NDA Chief Ministers back caste census, pass resolution on Operation Sindoor
Rahul Dev pens emotional note after brother Mukul Dev's death: 'A sincere...'
Nayak producer AM Ratnam on why Anil Kapoor-starrer flopped, reveals movie failed due to THIS tragedy | Exclusive
Assassination attempt on Vladimir Putin by Ukraine? Russian official makes big claim, says drone targeted his helicopter in...
Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 LIVE Streaming Details: When and where to watch PBKS vs MI match 69 live on TV, online?
Here’s what Mission Impossible star Tom Cruise eats in a day to stay fit at 62
THIS village held funeral and built memorial for a 130-year-old crocodile, know why
PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips, probable playing XIs, pitch report for Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians
Bank Holiday Today: Banks to remain closed on May 26 in THIS state; check details
Viral video of elderly woman grooving to 'Kajra Re' is the best thing on internet today! WATCH
Meet woman who studied at DU, later cracked CDS exam to fulfil grandfather's dream, now she is prepared to...
Meet IPS officer, scored just 57 per cent in Class 10, expelled from school, went on to crack UPSC exam on his first attempt with AIR...
This place in India is called 'City of Mughal sweets', has recipes from royal kitchens, it is located in...
SRH vs KKR: Heinrich Klaasen stars with century as Sunrisers Hyderabad end their IPL 2025 season with 110-run win against Kolkata Knight Riders
Viral Video: Heavy rains cause canopy collapse at Delhi Airport, WATCH
Salman Khurshid addresses Indian diaspora in Seoul: 'Not putting an end to Operation Sindoor'
Bhool Chuk Maaf box office collection day 3: Rajkummar Rao-starrer takes solid jump on Sunday, scores good weekend after slow start, earns...
MP politician caught in 'compromising situation' on Delhi-Mumbai expressway arrested
SRH vs KKR: Heinrich Klaasen’s brilliant century powers Sunrisers Hyderabad to third-highest IPL total, check full list
CAT pauses inquiry against Karnataka ADGP Alok Kumar, raising questions on process
AI imagines PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi, Yogi Adityanath as school kids and we're thankful! WATCH
Rohini Acharya backs Lalu Prasad Yadav's decision to expel Tej Pratap Yadav from party: 'Papa is like god'
Viral video: Shreya Ghoshal does 'charan sparsh' to Indian Armed Forces, pays heartfelt tribute in her Mumbai concert: 'There is somebody protecting us'
'Will go back to Ranchi....': MS Dhoni breaks silence on IPL future after CSK beat Gujarat Titans in last game of season
Ratan's TCS loses Rs 17710 crore in 5 days due to...; market value reaches Rs...
GT vs CSK: MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings register embarrassing record, finish bottom of points table for first time in IPL history
'When you're in good form...': Virender Sehwag questions Shreyas Iyer's absence in Indian squad for England Tests
Suniel Shetty calls Salman Khan 'most misunderstood person', defends his box office duds: 'Unki flop Rs 200 crore kamati hai'
'After Op Sindoor, families have taken pledge to spend vacations in India', says PM Modi
Sunil Mittal's Airtel approaches Mukesh Ambani's Jio and Vi, proposes joint telecom initiative against...
'Salman Khan came into my life like a messiah': Sooraj Pancholi recalls superstar's constant support, even he had 'no hope left'
Viral video shows man riding bike with snake wrapped around wrist: 'Absolutely nonsense'
Top 10 world economies: Check full list, know where India stands
Meet Nana Patekar's wife, National Award winning actress, who passed IIT entrance exam, quit studies midway for acting, was last seen in Vicky Kaushal's..., her name is..
Meet duo, drew inspiration from local 'kabadiwala,' launched scrap collection startup, today raking in millions of rupees in revenue
'Suddenly everyone has woken up': Ex-India star slams BCCI for poor planning after Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma’s Test retirement
'Ice cream, sattu': Zoo animals enjoy summer special treats as scorching heat engulfs Rajasthan
Paresh Rawal's lawyer breaks silence on his exit from Akshay Kumar's Hera Pheri 3: 'They did not deliver the story...'
Mukesh Ambani visits Dwarkadhish Temple with Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta; Ambani bahu wins hearts with her simple look; check pics
Game Changer editor recalls 'horrible experience' with Shankar, claims he lost film offers due to Ram Charan's film: 'I stayed in Chennai for 300-350 days'
This govt company, worth Rs 5.44 lakh crore, sets Guinness World Record for selling most...; it works in...
'Such mistakes are unacceptable....': Punjab Kings co-owner Preity Zinta slams third umpire for controversial decision after PBKS lose to DC
Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham's young Poo aka Malvika Raaj announces pregnancy with husband Pranav Bagga in adorable post
Viral video: Little girl recreates Kiara Advani’s Met Gala look using gift wrapping paper, netizens say 'she ate'
RCB handed huge boost ahead of IPL 2025 playoffs, star pacer rejoins squad after injury break
Meet man, heir to one of India's richest families, who lived in UK for years, now left it due to...
Pakistan considers India an existential threat, relies on China for economic and military largesse: US report
Viral Video: Rajesh Kumar mocks Pakistan's Bilawal Bhutto's speech in 'Rosesh Sarabhai's style, WATCH
Weight loss hack: This easy 6-6-6 walking trick can help you reach 10000 steps a day
GT vs CSK Highlights: Chennai Super Kings end IPL 2025 campaign on positive note, beat Gujarat Titans by 83 runs
'Even if you score a hundred...': Sunil Gavaskar drops bombshell on Sarfaraz Khan's snub from India's Test squad
After MP Minister Vijay Shah, another BJP leader makes shocking comment on Pahalgam terror attack, says, 'victims should have...'
Bad news for Mukesh Ambani as Reliance loses Rs 40800 crore in one week, emerges as biggest...
RJD expels Tej Pratap Yadav from party for six years: 'Ignoring moral values...'
Bhool Chuk Maaf box office collection day 2: Rajkummar Rao, Wamiqa Gabbi-starrer shows impressive growth, earns Rs...
Kareena Kapoor calls this filmmaker 'hottest director in town', it's not Karan Johar, Imtiaz Ali, Ayan Mukerji, Rohit Shetty
Meet actor, 13 years older than Sridevi, who was madly in love with her, they did 19 films together, was going to propose marriage but..., his name is..