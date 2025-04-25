The girl, identified as Narmina Skodiva, is seen in the clip wearing a black top and steel-blue jeans as she flawlessly recreates the energetic hook steps of Kareena’s character, Pooh.

A young girl from Uzbekistan has taken the internet by storm with her adorable performance of Kareena Kapoor’s iconic dance from Oh My Darling, a song from the 2002 film Mujhse Dosti Karoge. The video, shared on Instagram, has quickly gone viral and earned the little performer the nickname "Little Pooh" from fans online.

The girl, identified as Narmina Skodiva, is seen in the clip wearing a black top and steel-blue jeans as she flawlessly recreates the energetic hook steps of Kareena’s character, Pooh. From her expressions to her footwork and those iconic hand flicks, Narmina nailed every move with confidence and charm.

Social media users couldn’t get enough of her performance. One user commented, "She even looks like Kareena," while another wrote, "Pooh just got competition." Many praised her grace and confidence, with one saying, "You are so beautiful, wonderful dance, God bless you baby." Another added, "Now I want a daughter like her."

Comments like "Feeling so nostalgic" and "We didn’t know Kareena has a daughter" reflect how much the performance resonated with fans of the original film.

The video has also sparked a wave of fond memories for those who grew up watching Mujhse Dosti Karoge, which starred Kareena Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan, with music by Rahul Sharma and lyrics by Anand Bakshi. The film was directed by Kunal Kohli and released in 2002.

