Narmina, standing before a TV screen displaying the original video, confidently performed Kareena’s iconic dance moves from the upbeat song. She perfectly captured the expressive facial expressions, hand gestures, and twirls, fully embodying Kareena’s character, 'Tina'.

Six-year-old Narmina Sodikova from Uzbekistan has gained internet attention for her charming rendition of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s dance from the song 'Oh My Darling' in the Bollywood film 'Mujhse Dosti Karoge' (2002).

The heartwarming video shows Narmina dressed in a black t-shirt with a large pink bow and blue jeans, mimicking Kareena's look from the original scene. Her hair is styled in twin ponytails, mirroring the actress's youthful appearance.

Narmina, standing before a TV screen displaying the original video, confidently performed Kareena’s iconic dance moves from the upbeat song. She perfectly captured the expressive facial expressions, hand gestures, and twirls, fully embodying Kareena’s character, 'Tina'.

Beyond her dance skills, Narmina’s appearance has drawn attention. While many viewers admired her dance recreation, many others noted her striking resemblance to Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's daughter and Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan.

Taking to the comment section a user wrote, "Wow cutie mini version Kareena like those expressions."

One user said, "You are so beautiful wonderful dance god bless you baby," another said, "She exactly look like Sara Ali Khan."

A forth user humorously said, "We didn't know that kareena has a daughter."

Narmina's round face, endearing personality, wide eyes, and delicate nose closely resemble childhood photos of Sara Ali Khan. While her dance paid tribute to Kareena.

The dance video, shared in late March, has become a viral sensation.

It has garnered over 18.8 million views and one million likes, with social media users praising Narmina's performance and Bollywood-esque charm.